Zacks: Brokerages Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Announce $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Methanex reported earnings of ($1.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 228.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.00 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEOH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Methanex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Methanex in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

MEOH traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.20. 38,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 2.26. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

