Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to Post $0.75 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.