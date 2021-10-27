Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.89.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $96.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 162.85 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,292,444.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 18,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $1,634,268.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

