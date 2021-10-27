Zacks Investment Research Lowers Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Hold

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “
Shares of CVCY opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $253.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.87.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 203,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $530,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Central Valley Community Bancorp
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
