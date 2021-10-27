Zacks Investment Research Lowers Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Hold

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CVCY opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $253.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 203,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $530,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.