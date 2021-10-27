Zacks Investment Research Lowers FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) to Sell

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

FNHC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,217. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.86. FedNat has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.03). The business had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. As a group, analysts expect that FedNat will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in FedNat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedNat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in FedNat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in FedNat by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

