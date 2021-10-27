Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Get Kaman alerts:

Shares of KAMN opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.33. Kaman has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.03 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kaman by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kaman during the first quarter worth about $1,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.