Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

