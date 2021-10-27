Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) to “Hold”

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Komatsu stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. Komatsu has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $32.30.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

