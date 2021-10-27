Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $574.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $574.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA traded down $7.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $517.84. 155,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,540. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $553.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $281.02 and a 1 year high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

