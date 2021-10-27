ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Down 4.1% This Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $93.01 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000774 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00073977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00076566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00102549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,756.02 or 0.99768803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.76 or 0.06914576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002682 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

