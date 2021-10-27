Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ZDPY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. 4,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,907. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. Zoned Properties has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Zoned Properties Company Profile

Zoned Properties, Inc is real estate development company, which engages in the operation, lease, and management of commercial properties. It offers development strategies and advisory services. The company was founded on August 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

