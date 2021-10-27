ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov Sells 26,194 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,834,103.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Jason Mironov sold 2,100 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Jason Mironov sold 156,363 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $10,685,847.42.

On Thursday, October 14th, Jason Mironov sold 196,315 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $13,355,309.45.

On Monday, September 27th, Jason Mironov sold 10,400 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $707,200.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 705,398 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $48,157,521.46.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jason Mironov sold 415,193 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $28,266,339.44.

On Monday, August 30th, Jason Mironov sold 266,514 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $17,366,052.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Jason Mironov sold 314,966 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $19,798,762.76.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jason Mironov sold 251,830 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $15,777,149.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 523,587 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $32,771,310.33.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $70.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.38.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $122,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

