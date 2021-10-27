ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 129,812 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 129,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $8,985,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, October 25th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 114,841 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $7,983,746.32.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 236,897 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $16,189,540.98.

On Monday, October 11th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 101,589 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $6,372,677.97.

On Friday, October 8th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 98,781 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $6,189,617.46.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 247,567 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $15,245,175.86.

On Monday, October 4th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 252,404 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $15,235,105.44.

On Friday, October 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 289,234 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $17,634,596.98.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 216,985 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $13,307,690.05.

On Monday, September 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 351,070 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $23,023,170.60.

On Friday, September 17th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 485,109 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $32,900,092.38.

ZI opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $70.87.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.82.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.