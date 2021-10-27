ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies traded as high as $70.85 and last traded at $69.79, with a volume of 17202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.60.

ZI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.82.

In related news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $34,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,556 shares in the company, valued at $654,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $221,202,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,536,594 shares of company stock worth $1,760,200,257 in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 300.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.38.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

