Zynecoin (ZYN) Reaches Market Cap of $5.31 Million

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Zynecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. Zynecoin has a market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $109,575.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zynecoin has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00049636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00209939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00096977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

Zynecoin (ZYN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

