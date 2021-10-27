Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) & BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Financial Review

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.0% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Zynex has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and BioLife Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 5.18% 9.30% 7.18% BioLife Solutions 4.72% -0.07% -0.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zynex and BioLife Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75 BioLife Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86

Zynex currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.77%. BioLife Solutions has a consensus price target of $59.86, suggesting a potential upside of 26.63%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than BioLife Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zynex and BioLife Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $80.12 million 5.37 $9.07 million $0.26 47.58 BioLife Solutions $48.09 million 40.01 $2.67 million $0.01 4,727.00

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than BioLife Solutions. Zynex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioLife Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zynex beats BioLife Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services. The company was founded by Boris Rubinsky in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

