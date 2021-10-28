-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Cameco reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 407.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 379,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65,326 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -636.25 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

