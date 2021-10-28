-$0.04 EPS Expected for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. Ocugen reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCGN. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocugen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $79,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,542,043 in the last three months. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Ocugen by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ocugen by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 46,397 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ocugen by 2,375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 565,275 shares during the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCGN traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.48. 38,133,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,291,582. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

