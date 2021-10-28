$0.04 EPS Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Switch posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

SWCH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.05. 1,139,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,406. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.87 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $2,414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 119,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $3,094,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock valued at $39,805,213. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 371.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

