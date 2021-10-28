$0.05 EPS Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. ReneSola also posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SOL. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $34,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 349.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 90,628.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 324,450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at about $665,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SOL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,623. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.85 million, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

