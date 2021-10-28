$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.15. GFL Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.35.

Shares of GFL traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.84. 1,508,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,547. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.