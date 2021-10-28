$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.15. GFL Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.35.

Shares of GFL traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.84. 1,508,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,547. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

