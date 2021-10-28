$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 869.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,657 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at about $54,830,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,443 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at about $16,192,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after buying an additional 1,087,806 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHO opened at $12.16 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

