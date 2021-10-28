-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). PolarityTE posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of PolarityTE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,563. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. PolarityTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 1,565,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 705,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PolarityTE by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 562,326 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

