-$0.23 EPS Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of -0.69. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 107.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 410,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

