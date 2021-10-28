-$0.31 EPS Expected for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). Aptinyx reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 259,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 21.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 106,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aptinyx by 26.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 94,815 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 87.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptinyx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $148.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

