$0.31 EPS Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.39. Heska posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 287.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HSKA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,554. Heska has a one year low of $109.94 and a one year high of $275.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,184.53 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.41 and a 200 day moving average of $228.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after buying an additional 232,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Heska by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after buying an additional 116,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,415,000 after buying an additional 59,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after buying an additional 56,564 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.