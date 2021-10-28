$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 760%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the third quarter worth about $454,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $22.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -163.77 and a beta of 1.04. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

