$0.33 EPS Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

LMAT stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.25. The stock had a trading volume of 104,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,499. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

