$0.38 EPS Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $71,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 860,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,806 shares of company stock worth $405,259 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.19. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

