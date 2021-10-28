-$0.94 EPS Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.94) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.05). Zogenix reported earnings of ($1.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZGNX. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,132,000 after acquiring an additional 755,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after buying an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 12.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,051,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,731,000 after buying an additional 338,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 29.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after buying an additional 543,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 0.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $846.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

