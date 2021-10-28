0x Price Down 6% Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, 0x has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One 0x coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001592 BTC on major exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $823.33 million and $83.13 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00049502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.19 or 0.00206237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00098695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

ZRX is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

