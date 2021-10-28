0xBitcoin (0xBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $983,560.00

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $2.80 million and $983,560.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00049794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.83 or 0.00205982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00098644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0XBTC is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

