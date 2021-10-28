$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,668,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,784,000 after buying an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

FRC traded down $3.57 on Wednesday, reaching $211.91. The company had a trading volume of 686,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,668. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $122.73 and a 1 year high of $219.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

