$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.74.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.89. 630,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,465. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $329.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.