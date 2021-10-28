$1.43 EPS Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.47. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on CBOE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBOE traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.71. 64,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

