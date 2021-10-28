$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will announce $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $6.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.28.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

