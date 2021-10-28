$1.57 EPS Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.33. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $2.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.09. 48,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

