12,785 Shares in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Bought by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KULR. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on KULR Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KULR Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of KULR stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KULR Technology Group Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

