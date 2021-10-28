1,590 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $320.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $327.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.