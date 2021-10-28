16,500 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,168,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,929,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,565,000 after purchasing an additional 987,166 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,096,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,073,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,509,000 after purchasing an additional 727,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,074,000 after purchasing an additional 422,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $49.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.21.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

