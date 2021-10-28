$17.18 Million in Sales Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to announce $17.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.69 million and the lowest is $16.84 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $14.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $68.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.40 million to $69.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $102.54 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Friday, October 8th.

CDXC traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,819. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $414.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

