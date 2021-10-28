172 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 172 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shopify by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 13.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,468,430,000 after acquiring an additional 132,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,633.05.

Shopify stock opened at $1,361.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,456.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,370.26. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $169.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $875.00 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

