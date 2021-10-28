17,503 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Amundi bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $787,786,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 34.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Pfizer by 125.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.17. The stock had a trading volume of 388,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,804,670. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $242.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

