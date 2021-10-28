$178.62 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post sales of $178.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.02 million and the lowest is $173.00 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $171.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $711.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $706.90 million to $716.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $800.74 million, with estimates ranging from $779.57 million to $824.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $403.47. 270,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.24. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $396.17 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.