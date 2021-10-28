18,059 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCL. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,516,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,077,000 after buying an additional 357,360 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 734.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 353,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 311,537 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,615,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,591,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32.

