1,904 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 18.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

DTE Energy stock opened at $114.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day moving average of $126.01.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

