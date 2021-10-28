2,023 Shares in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $112.19 on Thursday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.26. The firm has a market cap of $924.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($22.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -59.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

