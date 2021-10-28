2,043 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.70.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $108.40 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $191.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.