218,248 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 218,248 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 77.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 34.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,510,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $1,657,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 73.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,454,000 after buying an additional 67,916 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $637.00 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $667.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $627.87 and a 200-day moving average of $550.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.14.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

