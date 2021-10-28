21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 6.7%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.10. Approximately 6,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,934,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.20.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 187,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,062,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after acquiring an additional 888,420 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 901,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 307,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

